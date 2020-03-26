|
Rose A. Policare Watkins, 73, of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.
She was born in Pittston on Jan. 29, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Assunta "Susan" Russo Policare.
Rose was a graduate of Pittston High School and attended Luzerne County Community College. Rose was employed as a director of sales and marketing for several hotel chains throughout the years.
Rose will always be remembered for her nurturing and caring nature which was best expressed in her love as mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She worked hard yet enthusiastically. She was always one to be counted on for help and support. She enjoyed cooking and baking and her recipes were her treasures. She built her life on the firm foundation of family, friendship, service to others and love. As such, her days here were rich and fulfilling
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Policare.
Rose is survived her son, Ronald Rinaldi and his wife, Jennifer, Duryea; her grandchildren; Matthew, Emily and Nicholas Rinaldi. Also surviving are her brother, Michael Policare and his wife, Sandy, Colorado; her sister, Mary McFarland, Plains Twp.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2020