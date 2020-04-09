Home

Rose Ann Turonis, 78, of Exeter, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Exeter.

She was the widow of Thomas H. Turonis, who passed away April 23, 1996.

Born in West Wyoming, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Rose Randazzo Saporito.

Rose was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1959. She was employed by Star Stitching, Exeter; Lee Manufacturing, Pittston; and later worked as an occupational aide at John Heinz Rehabilitation, Wilkes-Barre, from where she retired.

She was a member of the Parish of St. Barbara, Exeter. She was former member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

Rose was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her caregiver, Mrs. Ellen Beck, for her kind and compassionate care and the staff at Highland Manor for the respect, dignity and comfort given at all times. The family is also indebted to all their dear family and friends, who supported them in their journey.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Ignatius, Joseph, Raymond and Alfred Saporito; and sisters, Concetta Kozischek; and infant, Victoria Saporito.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane E. Mansi, West Pittston; son, Thomas C. Turonis, Exeter; grandchildren, Salvatore and Giovanni Mansi; brother, Salvatore Saporito, Exton; sister, Victoria Saporito, West Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc.. 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020
