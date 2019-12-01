Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Rose B. Pituch Obituary
Rose B. Pituch, 100, of Lyndwood section of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.

Born Dec. 15, 1918, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late John Zola and Helena Dziekan Zola. Rose was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1937. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Lee Park, and formerly a member of St. Casimir's Church.

Rose enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved cooking, the holidays and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pituch, who passed away in October 1991; daughter-in-law, Colette Pituch, who passed away in March 2010; and brothers and sisters, Walter, Anthony, John, Mary, Catherine, Josephine, Lydia and Helen.

Surviving are her loving sons, Michael Pituch, of Houston, Texas; and Paul Pituch and his wife, Barbara, of Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Amanda Cooper and her husband, Corey, Sweet Valley; and Michael Pituch and his wife, Vianey, Houston, Texas; sisters, Florence Wanko, Stella Loskie and Bernadine Stroh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call on from 9 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 W. Division St., Wilkes-Barre, 18706.

To submit online condolences to Rose's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019
