E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Rose Ryan
Rose Ryan
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Rose B. Ryan


1930 - 2019
Rose B. Ryan Obituary
Rose B. Ryan, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp.

She was born Aug. 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael and Susan Bonner Boyle. A 1948 graduate of Coughlin High School, she was a life resident of the area and was employed by the Social Security Administration for many years.

Mrs. Ryan was a member of the former Holy Saviour Church and the Donegal Society. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Ryan; brothers, Charles and John Boyle; and sisters, Etta Bigler, Peggy Scoville, Helen Sutcavage and Patsy Koch.

The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Park Senior Living Center and the Gardens at East Mountain for the loving care that they provided for Rose.

Surviving are her children, Michael Ryan and his wife, Cheryl; June Pietruszkiewicz and her husband, Mitch; James Ryan; Kathleen McHale and her husband, David; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Hugh Boyle; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral will held at 11 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Joseph A. Kearney. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.

Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019
