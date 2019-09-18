|
Rose Irene Meade, two months shy of her 100th birthday, of Mountain Top, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.
Born in Sugar Notch, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget McManamon Ginley and was a graduate of St. Charles High School, Sugar Notch.
Being a woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, and the former St. Catherine's Church.
Rose loved spending time with her family baking and cooking for them. She enjoyed giving her cherished family and friends her handmade crocheted doilies and paintings she created. She was an avid reader, especially poetry and would keep a journal.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry N. Meade; sons, James and Robert Meade; daughter, Janet Keefe; grandsons, James Meade, John Keefe, David Ziminsky and Mark Ziminsky; great-granddaughter, Michalene Dougherty; brothers, Michael, Thomas, Daniel and Eugene Ginley; and sisters, Mary Greiner, Elinor Kearns, Margaret Solomon, Alice Cybuch Holmes, Ruth Wilverding and Theresa Ginley.
She is survived by sons, Thomas Meade, Arkansas; Paul Meade, Mountain Top; Harry Meade, Nanticoke; daughters, Rose Ziminsky, Kingston; and Kathy Green, Mountain Top; brother, John Ginley, Wilkes-Barre; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. The Rev. Joseph Evanko will officiate. Interment will follow in Albert's Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the service Thursday.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and compassion. Thanks also to Jane Noonan, her caregiver, for her support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to St. Jude Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Visit www.desideriofuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019