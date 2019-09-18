Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Mountain Top, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Meade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Irene Meade


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Irene Meade Obituary
Rose Irene Meade, two months shy of her 100th birthday, of Mountain Top, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Born in Sugar Notch, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget McManamon Ginley and was a graduate of St. Charles High School, Sugar Notch.

Being a woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, and the former St. Catherine's Church.

Rose loved spending time with her family baking and cooking for them. She enjoyed giving her cherished family and friends her handmade crocheted doilies and paintings she created. She was an avid reader, especially poetry and would keep a journal.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry N. Meade; sons, James and Robert Meade; daughter, Janet Keefe; grandsons, James Meade, John Keefe, David Ziminsky and Mark Ziminsky; great-granddaughter, Michalene Dougherty; brothers, Michael, Thomas, Daniel and Eugene Ginley; and sisters, Mary Greiner, Elinor Kearns, Margaret Solomon, Alice Cybuch Holmes, Ruth Wilverding and Theresa Ginley.

She is survived by sons, Thomas Meade, Arkansas; Paul Meade, Mountain Top; Harry Meade, Nanticoke; daughters, Rose Ziminsky, Kingston; and Kathy Green, Mountain Top; brother, John Ginley, Wilkes-Barre; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. The Rev. Joseph Evanko will officiate. Interment will follow in Albert's Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the service Thursday.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and compassion. Thanks also to Jane Noonan, her caregiver, for her support and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to St. Jude Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.

Visit www.desideriofuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now