Rose Jumper, 87, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Born May 30, 1932, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Johnson and Sarah Carver Johnson. Rose was a member of the former St. Vincent De Paul Church, Plymouth, and later was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.



Prior to her retirement, she had been a receptionist at Dr. Helen Cooper's, Plymouth, and after that she was employed as a caregiver by Plymouth Manor.



Rose greatly enjoyed traveling to Nashville and Atlantic City. She liked to play bingo with her friends, enjoyed embroidery and was famous for her homemade pierogies.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren E. Jumper; son, Scott Jumper; sisters, Carol Oakley and Eleanor Murphy; and brothers, Robert Johnson and Ronald Johnson.



Surviving are her loving children, Susan Cousin and her husband, Shelly, Plymouth; David Jumper and his wife, Lisa, Wanamie; and Michelle Kemp and her husband, John, Plymouth; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sisters, Maureen Major, Lehman Twp.; Sarah Keefe, Swoyersville; and Maryann Wagrzynowicz, Jermyn; brother, Bernard Johnson, Nanticoke; sister-in-law, Sarah Long, Muhlenburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Deacon Peter Smith officiating.



Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until funeral time Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa, 18702.



To submit condolences to Rose's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary