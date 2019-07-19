Rose M. Alfano, 91, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Constance Lombano.



She was preceded in death by her husband Salvatore C. Alfano on April 10, 2014.



Surviving are her sons, Robert (Mary) Alfano, Staten Island, N.Y.; and Salvatore "Ross" Alfano, Wyoming; a brother, Frank (Grace) Lombano; and sisters-in-law, Sara and Camilla; along with nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.



The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.



Interment will be Tuesday in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.



To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 19, 2019