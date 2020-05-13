|
Rose M. Ceresi Dileo, 93, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in the Old Boston section of Jenkins Twp. on Aug. 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Matteucci Ceresi.
She was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1943. In her earlier years, she was employed by Pittston Apparel.
Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be truly missed.
She was a member of the former St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter, now Parish of St. Barbara.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick C. Dileo Sr., in January 2012; son, Ronald J. Dileo, April 1988; grandson, John Dileo, in January 2001; sister, Elsie Salvo; brothers, Joseph, John and Raymond Ceresi.
Surviving are her children, Patrick C. Dileo Jr. and his wife, Audrey, Kingston; Karen Dileo Ayers and her husband, David, Pensacola, Fla.; Joseph Dileo and his wife, Joanne, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Patrick III and his wife, Shannan, Courtdale; Paul and his wife, Tarah, West Wyoming; Clayton Ayers, Pensacola, Fla.; Nicholas Ayers and his wife, Jessica, Pensacola, Fla.; Diane Dileo Pellegrini and her husband, Larry, Exeter; and Nicole Dileo, West Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Breanne, Abby, Tristan Dileo; John Paul, Brandon and Cassandra Dileo; Aaron Joseph and Gianna Marie Pellegrini; and Delilah Ayers; great-great-grandchildren, Maxxson, Xxander and Dexxter.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and a special thank you to Dr. Gerald P. Gibbons for his care throughout the years.
Due to the current funeral restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, in memory of Rose's son, Ronald J. Dileo, Class of 1971.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020