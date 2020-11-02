Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Rose M. Ferri

Rose M. Ferri Obituary

Rose M. Ferri, 81, of Nanticoke, and formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born in New York City, N.Y., on May 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Harry B. and Rosalie J. (Furka) Smith.

She attended Ferris High School in Jersey City, N.J.

Rose was employed by Dunn & Bradstreet as an information specialist, retiring in 2004.

Surviving are sons, Ronald, Albert, Robert, Richard and Tony Ferri; daughters, Alice Collins; and Debra Mesce; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, John P. Dolly; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City, N.J.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


