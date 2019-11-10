|
Rose M. Kline-Sergi, 93, Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Hornyak Sergi and had attended GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre.
She had worked in the garment industry as a seamstress for various garment companies in the valley.
Rose was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; sisters, Helen Sergi and Mary Hartman; brother, Angelo Sergi.
Surviving are her brother, Joseph Sergi, Shavertown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St.,
Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley, pastor of St. Therese's Church, officiating.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019