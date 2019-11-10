Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Rose M. Kline-Sergi

Rose M. Kline-Sergi Obituary
Rose M. Kline-Sergi, 93, Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Hornyak Sergi and had attended GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre.

She had worked in the garment industry as a seamstress for various garment companies in the valley.

Rose was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; sisters, Helen Sergi and Mary Hartman; brother, Angelo Sergi.

Surviving are her brother, Joseph Sergi, Shavertown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St.,

Shavertown, with the Rev. James Paisley, pastor of St. Therese's Church, officiating.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019
