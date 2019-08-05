|
Rose M. Knox, 78, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 3, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Sydorka Franckiewicz.
Rose was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1958, and was employed by Wyoming Valley Health Care as an office worker in the collections department. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved to crochet and make afghans for her family, play games on her iPad and talking to her friends. Rose was a wonderful friend to all and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her husband of over 50 years, Larry J. Knox, Plains Twp.; daughter, Debbie Knox Ozark, Plains Twp.; son, Joseph Knox, Collegeville; grandchildren, Jessica Ozark, Jeremy Ozark, Jennifer Hicks and Brian Knox; great-grandson, Austin Hicks; brothers, Stan Franckiewicz, Joe Franckiewicz and his wife, Helga, all of Bear Creek; and George Franckiewicz and his wife, Rose, Wapwallopen; nieces and nephews.
Rose's family would like to thank the staff of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, PCU, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Rose. The family would also like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Woodard, Dr. Naik, Dr. Persaud, Dr. Saladi and Dr. Saleeb for going above and beyond with the care given to Rose.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705. Entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
For information or to leave Rose's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019