Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Drive
Laflin, PA
Rose M. Rubino


1925 - 2020
Rose M. Rubino Obituary
Rose M. Rubino, 94, of Laflin, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020, in the inpatient unit of Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in the Hudson section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Sabato and Viola Mirra Merlino.

Rose was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was owner/operator of Roxanne Fashions, Plymouth. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis Zaremski, on Sept. 17, 1983, and Joseph Rubino, on Feb. 3, 1994; sons, Ronald and Robert Zaremski; sisters, Eleanor Costello, Mary Lello, and Louise Materazzi; brothers, John, Frank and Dominick Merlino.

Surviving are her daughters-in-law, Janine Zaremski, Laflin, and Grace Zaremski, Kingston; granddaughters, Lauren Murphy and her husband, Ben, and Alicia Humphrey and her husband, Jody; great-grandchildren, Bianca and Declan Murphy; and nieces and nephews.

Rose's family would like to offer a special thanks to Rose's sister-in-law, Grace Merlino, for her special Saturday visits; cousins, Mary Salerno and Regina Lawson, for staying in touch several times a day with their "Telephone Talk"; Jean Murphy, for her Tuesday visits; nieces and nephews, David Lello and John Sandy, Leroy and Joyee Materazzi, and Joseph and Debbie Costello, for their numerous visits and spending time with Aunt Rose. Also, a special thank you to Irene Stook, who was Rose's personal food delivery, shopper and Rose's caretaker, Mary Alieo, for her countless hours of care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Dr., Laflin. Those attending the funeral mass are asked to go directly to church Monday morning.

The Parish Rosary Group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the Church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend.

Entombment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Dr., Laflin, PA 18702, or to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, in Rose's memory.

For additional information or to leave Rose's family a condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020
