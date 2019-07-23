Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Vennarini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Vennarini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Vennarini Obituary
Rose M. Vennarini, 95, of the Old Boston section of Jenkins Twp., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Old Boston, she was the daughter of the late Primo and Elizabeth Pierelli Lussi.

Rose was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School. Her first job out of high school was a bookkeeper for Kaminski Brothers, Dupont. She later worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, now St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

A devout Catholic, Rose was an independent, strong and caring person with a compassionate soul, who always spoke her mind. She loved the New York Yankees, music, Steve Harvey, anything red, but most of all, her family. She was a fabulous cook and undoubtedly the best pancake maker in the world.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vennarini, in 1976; infant son, Joseph Vennarini; son-in-law, Stanley Turkos Jr.; brother, Angelo Lussi; and sister, Mary Lussi Ferretti.

Surviving are her daughters, Renee Turkos, Duryea; and Joy Missett and husband, George, Exeter; grandchildren, Tara Craig, Pittston Twp.; Tracey Latona, Duryea; Genna Missett and wife, Laura, Baltimore, Md.; and Dr. Ricky Clouser-Missett and wife, Melissa, Boston, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Ross Anthony Latona and Alana Rose Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Charles Manganiello and the staff of Wesley Village for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Rose.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.

Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish for the 20/20 Campaign.

To leave condolences, visit Rose's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now