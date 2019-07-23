Rose M. Vennarini, 95, of the Old Boston section of Jenkins Twp., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.



Born in Old Boston, she was the daughter of the late Primo and Elizabeth Pierelli Lussi.



Rose was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School. Her first job out of high school was a bookkeeper for Kaminski Brothers, Dupont. She later worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.



She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, now St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.



A devout Catholic, Rose was an independent, strong and caring person with a compassionate soul, who always spoke her mind. She loved the New York Yankees, music, Steve Harvey, anything red, but most of all, her family. She was a fabulous cook and undoubtedly the best pancake maker in the world.



She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and will be truly missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vennarini, in 1976; infant son, Joseph Vennarini; son-in-law, Stanley Turkos Jr.; brother, Angelo Lussi; and sister, Mary Lussi Ferretti.



Surviving are her daughters, Renee Turkos, Duryea; and Joy Missett and husband, George, Exeter; grandchildren, Tara Craig, Pittston Twp.; Tracey Latona, Duryea; Genna Missett and wife, Laura, Baltimore, Md.; and Dr. Ricky Clouser-Missett and wife, Melissa, Boston, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Ross Anthony Latona and Alana Rose Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Charles Manganiello and the staff of Wesley Village for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Rose.



Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.



Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish for the 20/20 Campaign.



To leave condolences, visit Rose's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019