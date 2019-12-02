|
Rose M. Vojcik Budzyn, 92, a resident of Plains Twp., entered into eternal life peacefully in the comfort of her son, John's residence in the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, following a recent illness.
Born Jan. 29, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the last surviving of eight children to the late Jacob and Katherine Galovic Vojcik. Educated in the local schools, she attended the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
In her youth, Rose worked in the valley's former garment industry at Bundle of Joy Clothing Factory and later for Hess & Goldsmith Company. She later worked for the former Freiders Cigar Factory prior to her retirement.
She was a member of Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, having been a life member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Slovak Roman Catholic Church prior to its merger and subsequent closure. She also held membership in the Slovak Catholic Sokols.
In her spare time, Mrs. Budzyn enjoyed her various craft making, especially her needle point creations, which she shared with family and friends.
Most of all, Rose is remembered as being a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring. Her presence will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Chester R. Budzyn, on March 31, 2006. At the time of Mr. Budzyn's passing, the couple shared some 57 years of married life together. She was also preceded by a son, Stephen, on May 23, 2014; by brothers, John, Jacob, Andrew and Steven Vojcik; and by sisters, Mrs. Mary Sabola, Mrs. Agnes Wrazen and Mrs. Catherine Budzyn.
Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her sons, Michael Budzyn; Richard and his wife, Debbie Budzyn; and John, along with his wife, Rita Budzyn, all of the Wilkes-Barre area; daughter-in-law, Elaine Budzyn, Swoyersville; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, fellow parishioners and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Budzyn will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, her pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment will be next to her husband in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may join the Budzyn family for visitation and shared remembrances from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
To share with Rose's family words of comfort, a fond remembrance of her or for directions to services, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019