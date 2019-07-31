Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Rose Marie Janesko Obituary
Rose Marie Janesko, 84, formerly of Moosic, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Allied Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julius Janesko, who passed away Sept. 9, 2014.

Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Jennie Vender.

She was a member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont.

Rose Marie loved spending time in Florida and traveling around the world with her husband. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Vosburg; sister, Antoinette Doody; brother, Louis Vender; and granddaughter, Tara Walsh.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Thomas and husband, John, Benton; Jackie Conforti and husband, Angelo, Old Forge; grandchildren, Michael Wozniak, Tiffany Gray, Gary, Scott and Christopher Vosburg; Angelo Conforti and fiancé, Megan Bresnahan; Gianna Conforti and Jerry Walsh; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Zbigniew Dawid officiating.

Interment will be held at the parish cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Mother of Sorrows PNCC, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019
