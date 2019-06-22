Rose Marie Letoski, a resident of Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre Twp., for three years, died Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, in the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dallas.



Born in the Askam section of Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Peter Bonsavage and Mary Aftewicz Bonsavage and was a member of Holy Family Church, Luzerne. Rose dedicated her life to raising her children and had a passion for gardening, flowers and animals.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo V. Letoski, in 2010.



She is survived by her daughters, Marie Husty; Linda Manganella; Mary McCabe; Barbara Tomchak and her husband, Jeff; sons, Leo V. Letoski Jr. and his wife, Luann; John D. Letoski; grandson, Attorney Joseph V. Husty; and step-grandson, Jason York and his wife, Annie; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Piasta; step-great-granddaughter, Annabelle York; and several nieces and nephews.



Blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald Gurka officiating, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions, may be made to Highland Park Senior Living, 874 Schecter Drive, Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2019