GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Rose Micciche
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Rose Mary Angelo Micciche

Rose Mary Angelo Micciche Obituary
Rose Mary Angelo Micciche of California passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Glenhaven Healthcare, California.

"Auntie," as she was affectionately known, went into the hands of our Lord one month shy of her 100th birthday.

Born in Pittston on June 12, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Angeline Latona Angelo.

She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1937. She was a member of St. Rocco's Church, Pittston, and it was there, on Nov. 21, 1942, she married her husband, John Micciche.

Later, in July 1952, they moved to Glendale, Calif., where they made their home. She worked for the city of Glendale for many years.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1987; a sister, Carrie Butera Rafalko; and brothers, Sam Augello, Buffalo, N.Y.; and Leo Angelo, Wyoming.

She is survived by one sister, Josephine Fasciana, Exeter; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and guidelines passed down by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all services will be held privately at the family's convenience.

Rose will be laid to rest in Pittston Cemetery.

To express your condolences to Rose Mary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020
