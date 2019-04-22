Roseann M. Corrigan

Roseann M. Corrigan, 75, of East Main Street, Wilkes-Bare, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas, with her husband John "Joe" Corrigan and her loving family, at her side.

Funeral arrangements are pending from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp. A complete obituary will be in a future edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2019
