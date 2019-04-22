Roseann M. Corrigan, 75, of East Main Street, Wilkes-Bare, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas, with her husband John "Joe" Corrigan and her loving family, at her side.
Funeral arrangements are pending from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp. A complete obituary will be in a future edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2019