Roseann M. Stella, 70, of Pittston Twp., passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.
Born in Taylor on Dec. 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Mazur Potorski.
Roseann graduated from Pittston Area High School and worked in the local garment industry for many years. Roseann was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Theodore and John Potorski; sisters, Julia Sassi; and Joan Wallace; grandchildren, Nicholas Kayden and Kyle Joseph Kayden; and sons-in-law, Richard Ritts; and Matthew Williams.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Pacifico "Butch" Stella Jr.; children, Pacifico Stella III and his wife, Lindsey, Pittston Twp.; Lisa Ritts, Drums; and Tina Kayden and her husband, Richard, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Alexis Stella; Pacifico Stella IV; and Avery Barrett; brothers, Joseph, Frank and Robert Potorski; sisters, Mary Ann Reggie; and Jean Zingeretti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.
Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020