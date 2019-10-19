Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards and Russin Funeral Home
717 Main Street
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosella Prebola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosella M. "Rose" Prebola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosella M. "Rose" Prebola Obituary
Rosella M. Prebola, 94, of Plains Twp. passed away early Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Providence Place Senior Living, Drums.

She was born in 1925 in Plains Twp. to the late John and Anna Shedlock Prebola.

Rosella was a graduate of Plains High School and a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Plains Twp. She was employed at Pomeroy's and Bon-Ton, Wilkes-Barre prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Kosek, Helen Neary and Emily Rowker; brothers, John, Andrew, George, Michael, Joseph and Albert.

Rosella is survived by her brother, Frank Prebola and his wife, Mary, Hollidaysburg; her sister, Mary Levisky, York; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert officiating

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to time of service at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Plains Twp.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now