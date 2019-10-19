|
Rosella M. Prebola, 94, of Plains Twp. passed away early Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Providence Place Senior Living, Drums.
She was born in 1925 in Plains Twp. to the late John and Anna Shedlock Prebola.
Rosella was a graduate of Plains High School and a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Plains Twp. She was employed at Pomeroy's and Bon-Ton, Wilkes-Barre prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Kosek, Helen Neary and Emily Rowker; brothers, John, Andrew, George, Michael, Joseph and Albert.
Rosella is survived by her brother, Frank Prebola and his wife, Mary, Hollidaysburg; her sister, Mary Levisky, York; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert officiating
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to time of service at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Plains Twp.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019