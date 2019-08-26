|
|
Rosemarie A. Hovick, 86, of Buck Twp., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hovick, on Oct. 1, 1998.
Surviving are her three sons, Mark, Russell and Donald; grandchildren, Courtney Harrison, Kyle Hovick, Stephen Hovick, Sarah Guercia, Victoria Hovick, Kevin Hovick and Brian Hovick; great-grandchildren, Carter Harrison, Charlotte and Lillian Hovick, Olivia and Cody Hovick and Ryder Guercia.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 26, 2019