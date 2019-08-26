Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Hovick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie A. Hovick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie A. Hovick Obituary
Rosemarie A. Hovick, 86, of Buck Twp., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hovick, on Oct. 1, 1998.

Surviving are her three sons, Mark, Russell and Donald; grandchildren, Courtney Harrison, Kyle Hovick, Stephen Hovick, Sarah Guercia, Victoria Hovick, Kevin Hovick and Brian Hovick; great-grandchildren, Carter Harrison, Charlotte and Lillian Hovick, Olivia and Cody Hovick and Ryder Guercia.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.