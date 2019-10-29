Home

Rosemarie Bernatovich Obituary
Rosemarie Bernatovich, 85, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 8, 1934, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Alexander (Pete) Butler and Mary Vojak Butler Foley. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Plymouth, and was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Twp. Rosemarie was a member of the Women's Guild, was a volunteer at her parish's bazaars and was involved with many other church functions.

Rosemarie's main focus was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially around the holidays. She will be dearly missed by her family, including her devoted husband who cherished their years together and never left her side.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Dustin Bernatovich, in Jan. 2019.

Surviving are her loving husband of 64 years, Robert A. Bernatovich; children, Robert Bernatovich and his wife, Denise, Reyburn; Michael Bernatovich and his wife, Suzanne, Nanticoke; Deborah Snyder, Wilkes-Barre; and David Bernatovich and his wife, Katarina, Brandon, Fla.; grandchildren, Eric Wysocki; April Petras and her husband, Brad; Robert Bernatovich and his wife, Shannon; Michael Bernatovich and his wife, Allison; Alayna Soucy and her husband, Matt; Gregory Snyder; Noa Bernatovich; and Laura Colleran; and great-grandchildren, Caden, Alex, Rose, Cadence, Wren, Avery, Jacob, Brendan and Ellie.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Twp. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the in Rosemarie's memory.

To submit condolences to Rosemarie's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019
