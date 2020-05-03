|
|
Rosemarie Gerstein, 51, of Wayne, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Bryn Mawr.
Born and raised in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Aquilina Fitzgerald.
Rose was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1986. While raising her three children, she graduated from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy with her doctor of pharmacy degree. During college, she served as class president, was involved in Lambda Kappa Sigma, and was presented the 2006 Mortar and Pestle Professional Award. However, she always said her greatest accomplishment was her children.
She touched many lives and went above and beyond for everyone. This was especially true for her colleagues and patients at the University of Pennsylvania Radnor Outpatient Center, where she worked for 10 years. Rose dedicated her life to helping others both in her professional and personal life.
Anyone who knew Rose would speak about her kindness, selflessness and overall uplifting personality. She was beloved by everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed but remembered for all she has done for others.
Rose leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Brad Gerstein; daughter, Rachael Gerstein; sons, Devon and Joshua Gerstein, all of Wayne; sisters, Mary Roselle, Jenkins Twp.; and Paula Fitzgerald Tripido, Ridgewood, N.J.; nieces Kayla and Kristin Roselle; nephews, Perry and Gavin Tripido; and many other family and close friends.
Due to the global state of emergency, private funeral services with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
In memory of Rosemarie and in honor of her mother Pauline, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by visiting their website www.bcrf.org.
For information or to leave Rose's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020