Rosemarie "Rosie" Vincent, 75, of Nanticoke, was peacefully called to our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at Residential Hospice South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Nanticoke on Jan. 17, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Regulski Wadas. She attended St. Mary's Elementary and Nanticoke schools. Rosemarie was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.
Rosie was known for her incredible work ethic, energetic spirit, and quick-witted personality. She enjoyed cooking for her family and is best known for her famous chicken soup. You always left her house with a full belly and a full heart. Rosie was employed by Leslie Fay for many years and spent the last 20 years as a dietary aide at Birchwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, where her coworkers became her family.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by father, Stanley, and mother, Helen Regulski Wadas; brothers, Stanley Jr., Henry, Thaddeus and Eugene; and sister, Ester.
Rosemarie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Vincent; daughter, Judith Vincent, Nanticoke; granddaughter, Shelby Phillips and her husband, Andrew, Nanticoke; and a great-grandson, Benjamin, who was the apple of her eye; brother, the Rev. Raymond Wadas, Hyattsville, Md.; and many nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
The family expresses their profound gratitude to Elizabeth Prechtel Dunphy DNP, and Dr. Nevena Damjanov, MD, of Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia, for their expert and compassionate care.
This loving, courageous, spunky, and fiercely independent woman has left a perpetual mark etched on our hearts and she will be forever missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the alternate site of St. Faustina's Parish, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Visitation will be held in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, 51 N. 39th St., Cupp Building, 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Attn: Candice Cooper.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019