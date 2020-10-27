Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church
Mocanaqua, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church
Mocanaqua, PA
Rosemary A. Scott


1930 - 2020
Rosemary A. Scott Obituary

Rosemary A. Scott, 90, formerly of Shickshinny, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in North Care Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.

Born Sept. 8, 1930, in Shavertown, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Pauline Bednarski Bonn.

She graduated from Wyoming Seminary and received her registered nurse's degree from the former Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre. There she met her husband, the former Dr. Alvin J. Scott. They were married on Sept. 29, 1951. She dedicated her life to assisting and supporting her husband and raising their four children. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing the organ, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Alvin J. Scott, on March 31, 2010; her son, Mark T. Scott, on March 23, 2012; and her brother, James Bonn, on March 1, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Dr. Paula M. Scott, Corpus Christi, Texas; Bryan D. Scott and his wife, JoAnne, Kansas City, Mo.; and Dr. William Scott and his wife, Jacqueline, Champaign, Ill. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Louis Kaminski as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.

Due to the current restrictions, diocese guidelines for procedures and seating in church will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.


