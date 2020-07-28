Home

Rosemary Aldrich


1936 - 2020
Rosemary Aldrich, 83, of Yatesville, formerly of Moosic, went into the hands of the lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a brief stay at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus.

Born Nov. 27, 1936, in Yatesville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Serino Gigliello.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by husband, Lafayette Aldrich; brothers, Daniel, Ralph, Dominick, Patrick and infant brother, Peter Gigliello; sisters, Grace Klush, Angeline Petrillo and Mary Alba.

Surviving are her sister, Felicia Gigliello, Yatesville; niece, Ann Walsh, Pittston; nephew, Salvatore Alba and wife, Florine, Drums; sisters-in-law, Sara and Arlene Gigliello; great-nieces, Megan and Jeff Martin; and Erin and Greg Cherkauskas; great-nephew, Michael Alba; great-great-niece, Lucy Martin; and great-great-nephew, AJ Cherkauskas.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Due to the ongoing restrictions, all services will be private.

Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.

For information or to express your condolences to Rosemary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


