Rosemary Ash Obituary
Rosemary Ash, 86, of Exeter, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Kelly Holleran.

She was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1950. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Preceding her in death was her husband Harold A. Ash, on June 8, 2019; daughter, Margaret Diane Ash Argenio; sisters, Margaret Holleran and Rita Grady; brother, Thomas Holleran.

Surviving are children, Thomas Ash and his wife, Cindy, Dushore; Harold Ash and his wife, Mary K., Exeter; Brian Ash and his wife, Nicole, Exeter; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Clyde.

The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Gernhardt and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart staff for their kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Church, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, as celebrant. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of Mass.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019
