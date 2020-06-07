|
|
Rosemary E. Fitzpatrick McHale, 72, a life resident of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the inpatient unit of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
She and her husband, John A. "Jack" McHale, were married Dec. 11, 1971, and celebrated 48 years of marriage in 2019.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Dougher Fitzpatrick.
Rosemary graduated Pittston High School in 1965 and attended Empire Beauty School and the School of Wigology in Kansas City, Mo. As a licensed cosmetologist, she worked and modeled for Lazarus Department Store, Pittston. For many years, she worked as a hair stylist at Peter Maria Salon, also in Pittston. After starting her family, she continued to practice her trade to help her family and friends. Rosemary was a contestant in many beauty pageants including Miss Wilkes-Barre and held the title of Miss 1776.
As a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist (formerly St. Mary Help of Christians) Parish, she served as a catechism teacher, lector and on the committees that planned the churches parties and summer festival.
As the backbone of her family, Rosemary was instrumental in the adoption of her three children and making her house a home. She embraced her role as wife and mother; providing endless love and care to her family. As her family grew, her role changed from mom to nana, and to say she spoiled her grandchildren is an understatement. The memories she created with her family will be forever cherished.
Rosemary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the PCU at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart inpatient unit for the care and compassion they afforded to her while she was in their facilities.
In addition to her husband, Jack, she is survived by her children, Kristina McHale, Pittston; Tracy Nesgoda and her husband, Brian, Pittston Twp.; and John F. McHale and his wife, Katie, Covington Twp.; her grandchildren, Brianna Rose Nesgoda and Ava Joy, Allie Grace and Leah Faith McHale; her sister: Shirley Halford, Pittston; her brother, James Fitzpatrick and his wife, Mary Lou, Pittston; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brooke Hope McHale.
The viewing, Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Eucharist Church and interment with Rite of Committal will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings. A public celebration of Rosemary's life will be held once the restrictions are eased.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Arrangements are entrusted to her son, Jack, and to share your fondest memories of Rosemary, please visit www.strauchfuneralhomes.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 7, 2020