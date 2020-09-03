Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosemary E. Sullivan


1950 - 2020
Rosemary E. Sullivan Obituary

Rosemary E. Sullivan, 70, of Kingston, went into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, with her husband and children by her side.

Born March 21, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Hogan. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Penguin Putnam. She was a member of St. Ignatius Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and raising money for various charities.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Cook; and brothers, Michael Hogan and Patrick Hogan.

Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Michael Sullivan; sons, Michael Sullivan, Kingston; and Ryan Sullivan and his wife, Desiree, Forty Fort; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Irelynd and Ryan; sisters, Charlotte Williams and her husband, Richard, Harveys Lake; Kathy Conrad, Plymouth; and Peggy Askew, Dallas; brothers, Joseph Hogan and his wife, Verna, Forty Fort; Clarence Hogan and his wife Marsha, Harveys Lake; Gary Hogan and his wife, Claudia, Oklahoma; Bill Hogan, Wilkes-Barre; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kingston Forty Fort Fire and Ambulance, 600 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704; or to St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.


