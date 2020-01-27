|
Rosemary Jean Lombardo, 67, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Gerard (Ben) and Rose Alaimo Lombardo. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1974.
Rosemary was a board member of the Center for Independent Living, Scranton, where she also spent time volunteering. She was a member of PROUD and LCTA Ridership Committee, UCP, and The Ceil. She was a member of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter.
Rosemary will always be remembered for her radiant smile, her compassion for others, and her zest for life.
Surviving are her sister, Camille Lombardo, Media; longtime dear friend, Helen Scintilla, Trucksville; aunts, Edith Kepics and Florence Lombardo, all of West Pittston; cousins, Mary Louise Harris, Ann Sorick, Frank Lombardo, Fred Lombardo, Lou Ann Alaimo and Dawn Renee Gauido; a niece, Grace Lombardo.
The family sends a special thank you to staff at Highland Manor, staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Trans Med Ambulance Company, and the Center for Independent Living for their support as well as to Helen Scintilla for her friendship and loyalty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Barbara Parish, 28 Memorial Ave., Exeter. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday. Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Rosemary's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 27, 2020