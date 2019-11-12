|
Rosemary M. Piston, also known as "Aunt Rose," 85, of Plymouth, passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Born Feb. 9, 1934, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late John Wascalus and Mary Ambrose Wascalus. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School. Rosemary was member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth, and a former member of St. Casimir's Church, Lyndwood, Hanover Twp.
Earlier in her life, she was employed by Newark and Atwater Silk Mills. After having children, she became a dedicated mother and housewife. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards and bingo and spending time with friends and family, who meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Parsons and Constance Taggard.
Rosemary is survived by her loving sons, Edward Piston and his wife, Ashli Pate, Austin, Tex.; and Nicholas J. Piston and his wife, Denise, Columbia, Md.; grandchildren, Ashley Fitzgerald and her husband, David; Nicholas A. Piston; and Ella Piston; niece and caregiver, Marsha Stempien, South Carolina; and numerous other much-loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Forest View Manor, as well as Hospice Care of South Carolina, for the excellent care they provided to Rosemary at the end of her life.
The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Walter Pasicznyk officiating.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until service time Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will immediately follow the Saturday calling hours in Ss. Peter and Paul U.C. Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019