Rosemary O'Boyle Bernosky, 92, formerly of Harding, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.
Born Jan. 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late James and Rose (Carroll) O'Boyle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Simon J. Bernosky, in 2000.
She was a 1944 graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School in Pittston. After graduating from Scranton – Lackawanna Business College, she was employed as a legal secretary at the law firm of Blewitt, White, Jennings and Quinn, Pittston until 1954.
Rosemary and Simon moved to Montrose, Susquehanna County, in 1955 and returned to the area in 1968 when Simon became the head basketball coach and athletic director at Wyoming Area High School. Rosemary was employed as an administrative assistant for the magisterial district judge, Carmen Maffei, in West Pittston, until her retirement in 1985. Rosemary lived in Harding until 2013 when she then moved to Brooks Estates (Wesley Village) in Jenkins Twp.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John (August 2019); brothers, Joseph, Frank, James and John O'Boyle; and sister, Annora Centrella.
She is survived by daughter, Ann (Herbert) Bressler; sons, Paul (Lisa) Bernosky; James (Nicole) Bernosky; and Mark Bernosky, daughter-in-law, Laurel Bernosky; grandchildren, Herb (Colleen) Bressler; Lisa (Arron) Visneski; Si, Jarod and Emily Bernosky; Jimi, Ridge and Blade Bernosky; and Taylor and Bree Bernosky; great-grandchildren, Patrick and Mackenzie Bressler; step-grandchildren, Shayna, David and Jennifer; step-great-grandchildren, Tristan, Keeley, Maddie, Audrey and Claire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care and Concern Ministry, St. John the Evangelist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Mrs. Bernosky's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019