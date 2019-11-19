Home

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, NY
Rosemary "Penny" Pascucci

Rosemary "Penny" Pascucci Obituary
Rosemary "Penny" Pascucci of the Hudson section of Plains Twp. passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Residential Hospice Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was the daughter of the late Angelo and Sophie Siracuse of Swoyersville.

She was previously employed by the Pennsylvania State Game Commission and Social Security Administration.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Angelo "Shorty" Pascucci.

She is survived by her children, Richard and his wife, Laura, Endicott, N.Y.; Alyssa Gayewski and her husband, Robert, Ashley; and James Pascucci, Hudson; grandchildren, Josh Pascucci and his wife, Marie, Endicott, N.Y.; Robert Gayewski Jr., Harrisburg; and Catherine Gayewski and her fiancé, R.J., Hanover Twp.; sisters Barbara Shadie and her husband, Ronald, Swoyersville; and Felicia Dimino and her husband, Michael, Swoyersville, whom she loved so much; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Dr. Stanley Lobitz, Dr. David Greenwald, the staff at Little Flower Manor and Residential Hospice for their exceptional care they gave our mother.

A visitation for Rosemary will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A morning visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the church and the service will be officiated by the Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment will be held in Italian Independent Cemetery, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 19, 2019
