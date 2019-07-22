Home

Rosemary Schillaci
Rosemary Schillaci, 85, formerly of Laflin, went into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

Interment services will be private and held at the families convenience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

For information or to express your condolences to Rosemary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 22, 2019
