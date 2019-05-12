Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary (Yager) Yesnowski. View Sign Service Information Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc. 204 Main Street Duryea , PA 18642 (570)-457-4301 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc. 204 Main Street Duryea , PA 18642 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM St. Monica's Parish at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 363 W. Eighth St West Wyoming , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Monica's Parish at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 363 W. Eighth St. West Wyoming , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary (Yager) Yesnowski, 85, of Duryea, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.



She was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Raub) Yager. On April 23, 2019, Rosemary and her husband, Joseph A. Yesnowski, celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.



She was a graduate of the Duryea High School, Class of 1951. Rose was the salutatorian of her class, along with being a cheerleader. She was a member of the executive committee, the yearbook typist and she served on the write-up committee for her class. Rose was on her high school class reunion committee for many years.



She was an active member and served as a president of the Duryea Little League Baseball Ladies Auxiliary for several years.



Rose was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, from birth until the church closed, at which time, she joined Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, West Wyoming, which was later merged to form St. Monica's Parish.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Rose attended all of her children's and grandchildren's functions and sporting events. Rose and Joe enjoyed life to the fullest together and spent many years vacationing in Dover, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, Del.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are son, John Yesnowski and his wife, Sandy, (Ruda), Old Forge; daughter, Joline Sobeck and her husband, Frank, Luzerne; grandson, Nick Sobeck, Luzerne and his fiancee, Kristen Cebula; granddaughter, Kelci Yesnowski of Old Forge; cousins, nieces and a nephew.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Guy Fasciana, Dr. Henry Fesniak, her niece, Dr. Joyce Burnside, Dr. Mark Bernardi and Carol Levandowski, Dr. Melissa Obmann, Dr. Brian Martion, the staff of Superior Home Health Care and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. A special thank you to her pastor, the Rev. Peter Tomczak and longtime friend, Monsignor John Bendik.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Monica's Parish, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, her pastor the Rev. Peter Tomczak will be the celebrant. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing for family and friends will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. A viewing will also be held prior to the Funeral Mass in the church Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.



