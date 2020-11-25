Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Ross E. Germano Obituary

Ross E. Germano, 63, of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at home.

He was born in Scranton, a son of Diana Balough and the late Robert C. Germano. Ross was the owner and operator of Germano Glass & Plastic, Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Surviving are his daughters, Dana Marie Germano, Newark, Del.; and Nina Mae Coger, Wilkes-Barre; mother, Diana Balough and her husband, John, California; brother, Robert Germano and his wife, Marla, California; sister, Coletta Koga and her husband, Matt, California; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Ross will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Those who are attending the funeral services are required to wear a mask and abide by the state social distancing requirements.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Ross's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.


