Roy Emmett Supulski passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home in Carrollton, Texas.



Roy was the son of the late Ernest Supulski and Bertha (Wolfe) of Dallas.



He is survived by his three children along with their spouses, Erin Corne (Bill), Worcester; Lauren Burris (Cody), Corinth, Texas; and Andrew Supulski (Mikaela) of Los Angeles, Calif., as well as his three grandchildren, Paige and Shane Corne and Carson Burris. Roy was also survived by his brother, Ernest (Sue), Athens, Ala.; sister, Cindy Siglin, Dallas; sister, Bertha Quadrini (Joe); Larksville; brother, Jeff (Linda), Carrollton, Texas.



Roy was a graduate of Dallas High School, Dallas, Class of 1967, where he was an accomplished athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track.



He then graduated with the class of 1971 from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where he played football, and was a member of the All-Ivy League Track Team.



Following Roy's collegiate athletic success, his passion turned to playing guitar and making music whenever he could.



After retirement, Roy began doing volunteer work for a no-kill animal shelter.



A memorial service is being planned for March 2020 in the Dallas area.

