Roy W. Gernhardt

Roy W. Gernhardt, 74, of Shavertown, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., he was the son of the late Roy W. and Elaine Gernhardt.

Roy earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler and embarked on a long career as a Mariner Merchant Seaman. He received the United States Merchant Marine Expeditionary Award for his contributions during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the waters of southwest Asia on the SSCape Carthage.

Roy enjoyed being an active part of his grandchildren's lives.

Roy will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, the former Marlene Domanski; daughter, Elizabeth Gernhardt, DO, and her husband, John Morgan, Ph.D.; son, Roy W. Gernhardt III, MD, and his wife, Marya Gernhardt, MBA; grandchildren, Kathryn and Adeline Morgan; and Emma and Roy John Gernhardt; nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.

Memorial services were held privately by his family.


