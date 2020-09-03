Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Russell B. Fine


1958 - 2020
Russell B. Fine Obituary

Russell B. Fine, 62, of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston on June 19, 1958, he was the son of Doris Evans Fine and the late Robert Fine.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and attended Penn State University. Russell worked for 43 years for Keystone Automotive, Exeter.

Russ was an avid fan of music and sports, especially Penn State football. He enjoyed kayaking and other adventures in nature. He was a passionate patriot who enjoyed contributing to a political podcast. His greatest joy was planning annual vacations with his large family, a tradition they will continue in his memory. Above all else, Russ will be remembered for his undying love and devotion to his wife, Mariclaire. For over a decade, since the onset of her debilitating illness, Russ cared for her in their home in West Pittston. When she required nursing home care, he visited her there multiple times each day. Even with the visitation restrictions and the onset of his illness in the recent months, he would sit outside her window daily - up until his own recent hospitalization.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Doris Evans Fine, are his wife, Mariclaire Brannan Fine; children, Russ C. Fine and his wife, Bethany, Beach Lake; Laura Liparela and her husband, Steve, Dallas; Jason Fine and his wife, Katrina, Charlotte, S.C.; Matthew Robert Fine and his wife, Lily, King of Prussia; and Timothy Fine and Kaitlyn Thomas, Falls; grandchildren, Rocco, Samson, Jacob, Cameron, Rhett, Jackson, Benjamin, Billy, Dominic and Victoria; sisters, Alyss Roote and her husband, Rob, West Wyoming; and Sandy Bartos and her husband, Bob, Dallas; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Russell's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


