Russell G. Miller

Russell G. Miller Obituary

Russell G. Miller, 88, a resident of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Russell was born in Exeter Twp., son of the late George and Harriet Baker Miller, and was a graduate of the West Pittston High School, Class of 1952.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Miller, on Oct. 6, 2004; brothers, Walter and William Miller; sisters, Irene Campbell and Caroline Price.  

Surviving are daughters, Mrs. Tobey (Carolyn) Humphrey, Mrs. Thomas (Pamela) Schott; grandchildren, Stafford (Brandi) Ley, Tobey (Shelia) Humphrey, Maria Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Ariel and Stafford Ley; and several nieces and a nephew.

All funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.  

The family asks memorial donations to the Salvation Army Church of Pittston and Meals on Wheels on Main Street, Pittston.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


