Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-0564
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish
535 N. Main St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish
535 N. Main St
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell J. Herring


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell J. Herring Obituary
Russell J. Herring, 64, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Feb. 28, 1955, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Norman and Dorothy Herring, Wapwallopen.

He attended Nanticoke schools and worked at United Rehabilitation Services in Wilkes-Barre for many years, where he met his wife, Renee Narsavage.

Russ also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Pond Hill/Lily Lake Fire Department.

He maintained great admiration and respect for first responders even when physical limitations no longer allowed him to serve as a volunteer.

He was an avid Notre Dame and Nanticoke football fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Renee Narsavage; sister-in-law, Donna Narsavage Heald; and brother-in-law, Joseph Heald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Thursday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now