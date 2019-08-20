|
Russell J. Herring, 64, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born Feb. 28, 1955, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Norman and Dorothy Herring, Wapwallopen.
He attended Nanticoke schools and worked at United Rehabilitation Services in Wilkes-Barre for many years, where he met his wife, Renee Narsavage.
Russ also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Pond Hill/Lily Lake Fire Department.
He maintained great admiration and respect for first responders even when physical limitations no longer allowed him to serve as a volunteer.
He was an avid Notre Dame and Nanticoke football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Renee Narsavage; sister-in-law, Donna Narsavage Heald; and brother-in-law, Joseph Heald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Thursday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019