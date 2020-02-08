Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Russell Murphy Obituary
Russell Murphy, 57, of Noxen, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 13, 1962 and was the son of the late Charles and Beverly Newell Murphy.

Russell attended Lake-Lehman School District and was a resident of Noxen most of his life. He was employed at Quality Industrial Coating for the past 28 years. Russell was a member of the South Mountain Land Association. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and quad riding on South Mountain with his son, James. He also enjoyed vacationing at the beach every summer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Harvey and Connie Hoover; and brother, Charles Murphy, Jr.

Russell is survived by his wife, Melinda Hahn Murphy; son, James Murphy, Noxen; sister, Tammy Crispell and her husband, Jeff, Noxen; brothers, James Murphy and his wife, Connie, Noxen, Brian Murphy and his wife, Tina, Sweet Valley.

According to his wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020
