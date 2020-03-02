|
Ruth A. Albrecht, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Richard F. and Grace B. Evans Albrecht. Ruth was a 1950 graduate of GAR Memorial High School.
She was formerly employed by the RCA Corp., Mountain Top, and she was later employed by Trion Industries Inc., Wilkes-Barre, prior to her retirement.
Ruth was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she served for many years as the secretary and treasurer. She was devoted to her bible study. Ruth was also active as a cookie and pasty maker at her church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Albrecht; brother-in-law, Richard Widman and her niece, Debbie Widman.
Ruth is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Widman, Wilkes-Barre; Lois Albrecht, Wilkes-Barre; and Carol Dobbs, Hanover Twp. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Mary E. Laufer will officiate.
Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Ruth's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 2, 2020