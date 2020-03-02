Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Albrecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Albrecht Obituary
Ruth A. Albrecht, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Richard F. and Grace B. Evans Albrecht. Ruth was a 1950 graduate of GAR Memorial High School.

She was formerly employed by the RCA Corp., Mountain Top, and she was later employed by Trion Industries Inc., Wilkes-Barre, prior to her retirement.

Ruth was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she served for many years as the secretary and treasurer. She was devoted to her bible study. Ruth was also active as a cookie and pasty maker at her church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Albrecht; brother-in-law, Richard Widman and her niece, Debbie Widman.

Ruth is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Widman, Wilkes-Barre; Lois Albrecht, Wilkes-Barre; and Carol Dobbs, Hanover Twp. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Mary E. Laufer will officiate.

Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Ruth's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -