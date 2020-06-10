|
Ruth A. Lewis, 89, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mountain Top Senior Care Center.
Born Dec. 17, 1930, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Archie Lewis and Laura Chadwick Lewis. Ruth was a graduate of Plymouth High School and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by F.W. Woolworth Company for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Stitzer and Laura Roditus; brother, Donald Lewis; and nephew, Jerry Stitzer.
Surviving are a niece, Maryann Roditus and her companion, Bill Schmalz, with whom she resided with in Plymouth; niece, Toshiko Stitzer, Plymouth, her daughter (great-niece), Erika Woychio and her husband, Mike, their daughter (great-great-niece), Emalee Woychio, Toshiko's son (great-nephew), Thomas Stitzer and his wife, Jane, their son, great-nephew, Alex Stitzer, and their daughter (great-niece), Katie Stitzer; nephew, Robert Stitzer and his wife, Helen, their daughter (great-niece), Amy Yerke and her husband, Mike, their son (great-nephew), Robert Stitzer; and her furry companions, Otto, Buster and Ava.
Ruth will be remembered fondly by her close friend, Josephine Carpenter.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday in All Saints Parish, Plymouth.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Ruth's family would especially like to thank the staff at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation and the Mountain Top Senior Care Center for their care and compassion.
Contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Ruth's memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020