Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Ruth A. Purdy


1923 - 2020
Ruth A. Purdy Obituary

Ruth A. Purdy, 96, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Margaret Monto. She graduated from GAR High School. Ruth worked as a cook for Ray Hottle's Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre.

Ruth was an avid bowler when she was younger. She also enjoyed going to bingo and family gatherings. She was very dedicated to her volunteer work at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Willard Purdy; brothers, Vito, Leonard, George and Lt. Col. Olgert Monto, retired; sisters, Aldona Monto, Anne Norosky, Dolores Dourand and Caroline Hughes.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Richard J. Franks and wife, Sandra; and David Franks; grandchildren, Brian Franks; Alicia Fisher; and Cameron Franks; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Wyatt Franks; and sister, Marion Mitchell.

Interment was private for family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements were handled by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.


