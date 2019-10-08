|
Ruth A. Ramiza, 71, of Hughestown, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley, following an illness.
She was born Nov. 2, 1947, to the late Frank Ramiza and the late Ruth Tavella. Ruth was a graduate of Northeast High School in Pittston and East Stroudsburg University. Proceeding graduation, she went on to become employed by Pagnotti Enterprises for nearly 50 years.
Ruth was a devoted aunt and valued spending time with her loved ones, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Ramiza; and sister-in-law, Teresa Ramiza Pace.
She is survived by her longtime companion, John Mills, Hughestown; nephews, Frank Ramiza and wife, Cathy, Exeter; Steven Ramiza and wife, Maria, Larksville; Benjamin Pace, Pittston Twp.; Thomas Pace, Pittston Twp.; and brother-in-law, Anthony Pace, Pittston Twp.
Services were entrusted to Lehman Gregory Funeral Home in Kingston and were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 8, 2019