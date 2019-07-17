Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
Ruth A. Seiwell

Ruth A. Seiwell Obituary
Ruth A Seiwell of Wilkes Barre passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ellen Wright Brennan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William.

Ruth loved shopping, eating her favorite foods and spending time with her grandchildren

Ruth was a much loved mother and grandmother of her daughter, Christine Marshall; and son, William; grandchildren, Nichole Seiwell, Lauren Webb, Breanna Laskowski, William Jr., Aaron, Patrick, Kaylee and Olivia Seiwell; great-grandchildren, Haylee Seiwell, Avery Seiwell-Yeninas and Evelyn Webb.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019
