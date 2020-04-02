|
Ruth Ann Dopko, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed into the arms of God on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; mother, Mildred Morgan; and son, Gary Rozelle.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Morgan and his wife, Maureen, Wilkes-Barre; son, Donald Rozelle and wife, Tammy Lee, Inkerman; daughter, Millie Kasprzyk and husband, Randy, Wilkes-Barre; son, Edward Rozelle and wife, Lisa, Hanover Twp. She had two stepchildren, Michelle Zolkos and husband, Pete, Colorado; and Michael Dopko and wife, Renee, Mountain Top. Ruth Ann had 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth Ann was a life member of the UFW Post 283, Kingston. She was an avid camper with her dog, Cody.
Memorial service is pending from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2020