|
|
Ruth Ann Pollock, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home, in Mountain Top.
Born Jan. 25, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Allen. Ruth was a member of St. Judes Church, where she married her husband, George, almost 51 years ago. Ruth spent the majority of her life taking care of her family. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with "her girls."
Ruth is survived by her husband, George; son, George, White Haven; daughter, Christine and husband, Timothy Reilly; granddaughters, Emily, Katie, Madison and Hannah Reilly; son, James and wife, Michelle; granddaughters, Sarah Morgan; and Stephanie Pollock, all of Mountain Top; sister, Beverly Allen, Mountain Top; brother, John and wife, Diane Allen, Ashley; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
McCune Funeral Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020