Ruth Aqua, 95, formerly of Forty Fort, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Brandywine Living, Linwood, N.J.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Martin and Rose Eisman Bhaerman, Ruth was a vibrant, warm, loving mother dedicated to her family and friends. She was a member and leader of Pennsylvania Dental Association Auxiliary and Luzerne Lions Club; a volunteer with Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania and Victims Resource Center of Wilkes-Barre; and a longtime member of Ahavas Achim, Luzerne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herman Aqua; daughter, Karen Aqua; and brothers, Robert and Leonard Bhaerman.
She is survived by children: Hal (Risa) Aqua; Marlene Aqua; Ellen (Dave) Hart; and son-in-law, Ken Field; grandchildren, Zoë and Annie Aqua; Taylor and Trevor Tibbrine; and Emma, Aidan and Lucy Hart.
Private family graveside funeral service in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Virtual Shiva via Zoom will be at noon Sunday. Check Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information.
Condolences may be sent to Ruth's tribute wall on Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com.
Donations to Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton; Wilkes-Barre Victims Resource Center; or Friedman JCC, Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020