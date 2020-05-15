Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Shiva
Sunday, May 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Anshe Emes Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Aqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Aqua

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Aqua Obituary
Ruth Aqua, 95, formerly of Forty Fort, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Brandywine Living, Linwood, N.J.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Martin and Rose Eisman Bhaerman, Ruth was a vibrant, warm, loving mother dedicated to her family and friends. She was a member and leader of Pennsylvania Dental Association Auxiliary and Luzerne Lions Club; a volunteer with Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania and Victims Resource Center of Wilkes-Barre; and a longtime member of Ahavas Achim, Luzerne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herman Aqua; daughter, Karen Aqua; and brothers, Robert and Leonard Bhaerman.

She is survived by children: Hal (Risa) Aqua; Marlene Aqua; Ellen (Dave) Hart; and son-in-law, Ken Field; grandchildren, Zoë and Annie Aqua; Taylor and Trevor Tibbrine; and Emma, Aidan and Lucy Hart.

Private family graveside funeral service in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains Twp.

Virtual Shiva via Zoom will be at noon Sunday. Check Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information.

Condolences may be sent to Ruth's tribute wall on Ruth's obituary page at www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com.

Donations to Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton; Wilkes-Barre Victims Resource Center; or Friedman JCC, Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -